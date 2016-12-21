About 5,300 customers without power i...

About 5,300 customers without power in S. Reno, Incline Village

Nearly 3,900 customers are without power in South Reno, NV Energy's outage site reports. An equipment issue is cited as the cause, and power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. About 1,400 customers in Incline Village are affected by a weather-caused outage, according to NV Energy.

