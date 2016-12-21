7-Eleven beats Amazon and Alphabet to drone deliveries
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has built the first drone delivery service in the US, beating more highly publicized drone delivery efforts by Amazon and Alphabet to launch, according to Recode. The chain said that a dozen customers in Reno, Nevada have received a total of 77 deliveries by drone from one of its stores in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more winter weather
|9 hr
|Local
|1
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands to cave in to p...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell replaced Brian Polian
|Dec 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC