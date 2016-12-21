7-Eleven beats Amazon and Alphabet to...

7-Eleven beats Amazon and Alphabet to drone deliveries

Friday Dec 23

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has built the first drone delivery service in the US, beating more highly publicized drone delivery efforts by Amazon and Alphabet to launch, according to Recode. The chain said that a dozen customers in Reno, Nevada have received a total of 77 deliveries by drone from one of its stores in the city.

Reno, NV

