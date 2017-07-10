Jet ski collides with boat in Rehobot...

Jet ski collides with boat in Rehoboth Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: WMDT

Police say that one person suffered minor injuries after a jet ski crashed into a boat on Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 25 Years of Good Food & Good Evenings' Tue Nance 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Jun 28 no Tank news eh 31
Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12) Jun 19 Denise 10
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun '17 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May '17 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC