Beachfront dining without the drive
It may officially be called the Capitol Riverfront, but I like to call it #DCRiviera. Wander on any summer day along the waterfront area of Southeast D.C. near the Washington Navy Yard and into the adjacent Southwest neighborhood, which is about to explode with dining options once the District Wharf development opens this fall, and you'll find spectacular water views and a holiday atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|25 Years of Good Food & Good Evenings'
|Tue
|Nance
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 28
|no Tank news eh
|31
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun '17
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC