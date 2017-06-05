Why We Live Here . . . The Lakes of Rehoboth Beach
Silver Lake, Lake Gerar and Lake Comegys are three unique freshwater lakes, located only blocks to the Atlantic Ocean in Rehoboth Beach. They were formed by the flow of melting glaciers during the last Ice Age.
