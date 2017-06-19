SoDel Fest focused on more than wine,...

SoDel Fest focused on more than wine, food and fun

Organizers behind the Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival this week kicked off their preparations for the Oct. 7 festival set near Millsboro with an event aimed at offering just a taste of what this year's festival will hold - gourmet food, the chance to taste a variety of wines and something equally appetizing to the ears of music lovers: local music. At a June 13 invitation-only event targeted at potential sponsors and promotional partners and held at the new Bluecoast Grill location in Rehoboth Beach, Executive Director Stacy LaMotta of Creative Coastal Connections Corp., which organizes the annual fundraising event, introduced the elements of this year's festival.

