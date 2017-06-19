Rehoboth man convicted of robbery and carjacking
Officials say that a Rehoboth Beach man faces 50 years to life in prison after being found guilty for the robbery and carjacking of a 64-year-old man. 49-year-old Elton Pumphrey was convicted of first degree carjacking, first degree robbery and offensive touching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|IJC
|30
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC