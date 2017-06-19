Rehoboth man convicted of robbery and...

Rehoboth man convicted of robbery and carjacking

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WMDT

Officials say that a Rehoboth Beach man faces 50 years to life in prison after being found guilty for the robbery and carjacking of a 64-year-old man. 49-year-old Elton Pumphrey was convicted of first degree carjacking, first degree robbery and offensive touching.

