Rehoboth man arrested for trespassing...

Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a Rehoboth man for resisting arrest after he was stopped for trespassing in Grove Park and found to have active warrants. Police said Naim Guy, 34, was sitting in a pavilion inside the park after dark.

