Rehoboth Main Street looks to start i...

Rehoboth Main Street looks to start its second life

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cape Gazette

New Rehoboth Beach Main Street President Heidi Lowe said the reorganized board is in the process of gathering information to determine the direction of the organization going forward. Main Street will be holding a meet and greet with the new board from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 12 at the Pond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Thu Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May 15 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May '17 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May '17 sneakypete8 5
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC