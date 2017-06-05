Rehoboth Main Street looks to start its second life
New Rehoboth Beach Main Street President Heidi Lowe said the reorganized board is in the process of gathering information to determine the direction of the organization going forward. Main Street will be holding a meet and greet with the new board from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 12 at the Pond.
