Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids
From now until July 19th, the city is accepting bids for the landscaping and irrigation of the city hall project, one of the final steps in the process. "It's a very exciting step as we are getting closer to the completion of our city hall," says Rehoboth Beach Communications Specialist Krys Johnson.
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May 15
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|5
