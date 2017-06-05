Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting ...

Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

From now until July 19th, the city is accepting bids for the landscaping and irrigation of the city hall project, one of the final steps in the process. "It's a very exciting step as we are getting closer to the completion of our city hall," says Rehoboth Beach Communications Specialist Krys Johnson.

