Rehoboth Beach man arrested for multiple burglary charges
On Tuesday, June 6th, 2017, Rehoboth Beach Police responded to two separate reports of residential burglary, in which an unknown suspect had entered both unsecured residences during the night and removed property from inside. The suspect entered one of the residences located in the 500 block of King Charles Avenue and removed a purse and wallet containing multiple credit/ATM cards.
