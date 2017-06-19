Rehoboth Beach Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for Ocean Outfall
On Thursday, the City of Rehoboth Beach held four pre-bid meetings for contractors interested in working on the city's wastewater treatment plant upgrades. The first meeting was about the ocean outfall itself, and was only open to the four contractors who pre-qualified for the project--which will pump the city's treated wastewater more than a mile off Deauville Beach.
