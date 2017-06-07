Pro-LGBT Delaware teacher forced out:...

Pro-LGBT Delaware teacher forced out: 'They were out to get her'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

A highly acclaimed teacher and theater director at a high school in Delaware near Rehoboth Beach who served as faculty adviser for the school's Gay-Straight Alliance Club was forced to submit her resignation earlier this year based on what students and parents believe to be anti-LGBT bias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty 2 hr Jade 4
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May 15 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May '17 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May '17 sneakypete8 5
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC