Pro-LGBT Delaware teacher forced out: 'They were out to get her'
A highly acclaimed teacher and theater director at a high school in Delaware near Rehoboth Beach who served as faculty adviser for the school's Gay-Straight Alliance Club was forced to submit her resignation earlier this year based on what students and parents believe to be anti-LGBT bias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|2 hr
|Jade
|4
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May 15
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC