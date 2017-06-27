Possum Point Players Fundraiser Aims ...

Possum Point Players Fundraiser Aims to Patch Leaky Roof

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Possum Point Players' musical revue fundraiser, "You've Got A Friend," may Raise the Roof , but primarily, the goal is to repair it. Set for July 7, 8, and 9, the show features a cast from 10 communities in Delmarva and neighboring states and songs of friendship and caring from more than 20 Broadway shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12) Jun 19 Denise 10
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Jun 17 IJC 30
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May '17 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC