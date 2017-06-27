Possum Point Players Fundraiser Aims to Patch Leaky Roof
The Possum Point Players' musical revue fundraiser, "You've Got A Friend," may Raise the Roof , but primarily, the goal is to repair it. Set for July 7, 8, and 9, the show features a cast from 10 communities in Delmarva and neighboring states and songs of friendship and caring from more than 20 Broadway shows.
