Police: Woman punches another over parking spot in Delaware
The Wilmington News-Journal reports that 20-year-old Nakala Spencer was arrested on Saturday after hitting a woman who tried to pull into a parking spot Spencer was trying to save. Police say Spencer lost her temper, and punched the woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|IJC
|30
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC