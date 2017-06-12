Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, it happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Police say Ross Weise of Lititz, Pennsylvania, was in the front yard of a property on the north side of Maryland Avenue and entered the roadway where his father was retrieving items from a parked vehicle.

