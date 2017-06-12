Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehobo...

Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, it happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Police say Ross Weise of Lititz, Pennsylvania, was in the front yard of a property on the north side of Maryland Avenue and entered the roadway where his father was retrieving items from a parked vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May 15 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May '17 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May '17 sneakypete8 5
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC