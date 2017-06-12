Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, it happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Police say Ross Weise of Lititz, Pennsylvania, was in the front yard of a property on the north side of Maryland Avenue and entered the roadway where his father was retrieving items from a parked vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May 15
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC