NFL running back LeSean McCoy visits...

NFL running back LeSean McCoy visits...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Cape Gazette

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy visited Rehoboth Beach last weekend. McCoy and his family stayed at a home in Canal Corkran, where Michael K. Bosley took this photo of him and his son, LeSean McCoy Jr. "He was so nice and down to earth," said Bosley, who noted Shady said it was his first trip to Rehoboth Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Jun 28 no Tank news eh 31
Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12) Jun 19 Denise 10
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May '17 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC