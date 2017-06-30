NFL running back LeSean McCoy visits...
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy visited Rehoboth Beach last weekend. McCoy and his family stayed at a home in Canal Corkran, where Michael K. Bosley took this photo of him and his son, LeSean McCoy Jr. "He was so nice and down to earth," said Bosley, who noted Shady said it was his first trip to Rehoboth Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 28
|no Tank news eh
|31
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC