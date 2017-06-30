NFL running back LeSean McCoy visits...

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy visited Rehoboth Beach last weekend. McCoy and his family stayed at a home in Canal Corkran, where Michael K. Bosley took this photo of him and his son, LeSean McCoy Jr. "He was so nice and down to earth," said Bosley, who noted Shady said it was his first trip to Rehoboth Beach.

