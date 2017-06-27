National HIV Testing Day underway in Delaware
It's estimated that there are 3500 Delawareans living with HIV, and an additional 350 people who are infected but don't know they have the virus. That's why free testing is being offered on Tuesday at six locations through out Delaware, until as late as 8 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach.
