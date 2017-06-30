Man charged with rape and kidnapping ...

Man charged with rape and kidnapping in Rehoboth Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WMDT

Officials in Rehoboth Beach have arrested a Dover man who reportedly confronted a woman in a home, and raped her. Rehoboth Beach Police say they responded to a call about sexual assault, from a woman on King Charles Avenue, on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Jun 28 no Tank news eh 31
Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12) Jun 19 Denise 10
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May '17 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC