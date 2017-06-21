LGBT students report discriminatory treatment at Delaware school

LGBT students from Delaware's Cape Henlopen High School told a community meeting in Rehoboth Beach on Monday night that many of the school's teachers and the school district's administrators continue to ignore their calls for help to stop anti-LGBT bullying at the school. Cape Henlopen High, which is located in the city of Lewes next to Rehoboth Beach, has emerged as a subject of concern among students and parents in recent years over LGBT-related issues.

