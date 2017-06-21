LGBT students report discriminatory t...

LGBT students report discriminatory treatment at Delaware school

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Washington Blade

LGBT students from Delaware's Cape Henlopen High School told a community meeting in Rehoboth Beach on Monday night that many of the school's teachers and the school district's administrators continue to ignore their calls for help to stop anti-LGBT bullying at the school. Cape Henlopen High, which is located in the city of Lewes next to Rehoboth Beach, has emerged as a subject of concern among students and parents in recent years over LGBT-related issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12) Jun 19 Denise 10
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Jun 17 IJC 30
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May '17 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC