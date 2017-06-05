Lake Avenue Streetscape Complete in Rehoboth Beach
The $850,000 project-- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant-- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street. The months of work caused many closures and shifting one way traffic, which proved trying for many residents and businesses on the street.
