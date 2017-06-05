Lake Avenue Streetscape Complete in R...

Lake Avenue Streetscape Complete in Rehoboth Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The $850,000 project-- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant-- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street. The months of work caused many closures and shifting one way traffic, which proved trying for many residents and businesses on the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty 18 min I HATE QUEERS 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May 15 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May '17 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May '17 sneakypete8 5
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC