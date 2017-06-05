Kuhns to challenge Cooper for...
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Sam Cooper, right, will run for his 10th term in office facing Commissioner Paul Kuhns in a rematch of the 2008 election. Cooper has served as the town's mayor since 1990.
