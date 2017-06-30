Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapp...

Joshua Abele was charged with kidnapping and rape.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly held a woman against her will and forced her to have sex with him, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Police were called to King Charles Avenue after a report of sexual assault Wednesday afternoon.

