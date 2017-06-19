Gold Alert issued for missing Rehoboth man
The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Bradley A. Brown who was last in the Rehoboth Beach area. Bradley A. Brown is a white male, 22 years of age, 5'08" tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
