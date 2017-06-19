Electric Car Charging Stations Coming to Lewes
The city council unanimously approved a request from the city's Board of Public Works to add four electric car charging stations. The measure came after a local man, Paul Evalds, volunteered to fund the stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Denise
|10
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|IJC
|30
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC