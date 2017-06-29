Editorial - Enjoy the beach - but take time to know the rules
The Fenwick Island Town Council recently approved a first reading of a law that would limit oversized umbrellas and tents on the beach, following in the footsteps of Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach - who both approved similar measures earlier this year. Though it will not be fully voted on until at least the end of July, it brings to mind an important thought for those who come to visit the beach, as well as people who live here and just might find other ways of entertaining themselves than keeping up on the passings of local ordinances.
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Wed
|no Tank news eh
|31
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
