Dover man arrested in connection with robbery
Police say that a Dover man was arrested for the June 25th robbery of the 7/11 in the Hamlet Shopping Center following a joint investigation by Dover and Delaware State Police. 25-year-old Jarel Williams was taken into custody at his Alder Road home without incident by Dover Police.
