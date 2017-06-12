Delaware judge nixes local officials' water slide approval

A judge has thrown cold water on local officials' decision to allow a 60-foot water slide at a popular Delaware beach resort. The Sussex County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 last year to approve a variance to Jungle Jim's Amusement Park in Rehoboth Beach for the planned water slide, which exceeded the county's maximum 42-foot height limit by 18 feet.

