Delaware judge nixes local officials'...

Delaware judge nixes local officials' water slide approval

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: NewsOK.com

A judge has thrown cold water on local officials' decision to allow a 60-foot water slide at a popular Delaware beach resort. The Sussex County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 last year to approve a variance to Jungle Jim's Amusement Park in Rehoboth Beach for the planned water slide, which exceeded the county's maximum 42-foot height limit by 18 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty Jun 8 Wondering 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) May 15 Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May '17 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May '17 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May '17 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May '17 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May '17 sneakypete8 5
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC