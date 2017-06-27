Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal presented to man who sacrificed his life for his son
In Rehoboth Beach, the coast guard along with Governor John Carney honored a family with the coast guard's second highest award called the Silver Lifesaving Medal. Manley's wife along with both of their sons accepted the medal and were even welcomed into the Coast Guard family.
