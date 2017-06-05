Biden purchases home in Rehoboth

Biden purchases home in Rehoboth

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making his part-time home in Rehoboth Beach as he and his wife, Jill, have purchased a home in the area. Biden's house is not shown and was not disclosed but is in the area of the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park, a location that has special meaning.

