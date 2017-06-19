Berries galore: Parsons' Blueberry Festival to help fight cancer
Coastal Point a File Photo: The Parsons Family Farm Blueberry Festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parsons Farm Produce in Dagsboro. If the antioxidants in blueberries prevent cancer, then the Parsons Family Farms Blueberry Festival could be viewed as an antioxidant to help the U.S. fight cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rusty Rudder Owner (Jul '12)
|Jun 19
|Denise
|10
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Jun 17
|IJC
|30
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Jun 8
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC