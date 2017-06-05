Arena's flagship location gets a makeover
Arena's co-owners Andrew Schrader, Vitaliy Deyak and Ramsey Schrader pose in the new bar at the popular Rehoboth Beach deli. Arena's underwent an extensive renovation, giving the restaurant an entirely new look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|Thu
|Wondering
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|May 15
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May '17
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May '17
|sneakypete8
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC