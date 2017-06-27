A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Officers were called to the second block of Rehoboth Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a group possibly preparing to fight, police said.
