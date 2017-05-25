Why We Live Here . . . Rehoboth Art League, Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Art League is a non-profit arts center, located in Henlopen Acres, Delaware, which contains five gallery spaces on its historic 3.5 acre facility which includes the Peter Marsh Home , a historic home built in 1743. Colonel Corkran, an architect and his wife, an artist and a member of the founding artist group purchased 200 acres that used to operate as a plantation, which is now known as Henlopen Acres.

