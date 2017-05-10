Washington Area Lefty Journalist Is Now Living Out Of His Car
DCRTV.com founder and editor Dave Hughes , one of the most obnoxious bloggers in the Washington area, is now living out of his car. "Living in my car in the parking lot of the Rehoboth Beach Wal-Mart," Hughes announced Wednesday on Facebook.
