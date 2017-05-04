Wag, Wine and Whiskers fundraiser to feature famous puppy pair

Ivar and Oslo may not be as famous as April the giraffe, but they're already making their presence known on social media, and they'll be the stars at a local animal-centered fundraising event on Saturday, May 6, in Rehoboth Beach. The two rescued bulldogs have taken local social media by storm in recent weeks, due to their rescue by the Grass Roots Rescue organization after they were born with skeletal issues that required major surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.