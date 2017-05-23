Transform Your Home from Chaos to Calm Using the Tools of Feng Shui
Transform Your Home from Chaos to Calm Using the Tools of Feng Shui Carol Cannon, noted expert in the field of Feng Shui, will be conducting a workshop on how you can utilize the tools of Feng Shui to create a peace-filled, prosperous environment. Have you ever felt immediately at home when you walked into a room? Alternatively, have you ever felt uncomfortable upon entering a home - and couldn't wait to leave? The difference is often due to "Feng Shui", the ancient art of placement that guides invisible and visible factors in our environments.
