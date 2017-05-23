Transform Your Home from Chaos to Calm Using the Tools of Feng Shui Carol Cannon, noted expert in the field of Feng Shui, will be conducting a workshop on how you can utilize the tools of Feng Shui to create a peace-filled, prosperous environment. Have you ever felt immediately at home when you walked into a room? Alternatively, have you ever felt uncomfortable upon entering a home - and couldn't wait to leave? The difference is often due to "Feng Shui", the ancient art of placement that guides invisible and visible factors in our environments.

