Some Delaware Beach Towns Formally Oppose Proposed Lodging Tax
House Bill 130 would add an eight percent tax to short term rentals such as Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts, and even campgrounds. Fenwick Island, South Bethany and Bethany Beach have sent letters to the bill's sponsors voicing their disapproval, saying they fear it will drive away tourists.
