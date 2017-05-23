Seven Day a Week Beach Bus Service Starts in Sussex County

As of Monday, the DART Beach Bus service is now running seven days a week in Delaware. All routes run from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 a.m, with the Red Line into Rehoboth Beach starting as early as 5:40 a.m. Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson says the extended hours were designed for those who want to go out without driving or calling a car service.

