Ribbon cutting held for Juicebox Caf in Rehoboth Beach
Starting Memorial Day weekend, Juicebox Cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. SUBMITTED PHOTO Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce representatives welcomed Juicebox Cafe with a ribbon cutting April 10. The fresh, unique juice bar and cafe is now open on Second Street in Rehoboth Beach.
