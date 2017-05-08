Ribbon cutting held for Juicebox Caf ...

Ribbon cutting held for Juicebox Caf in Rehoboth Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cape Gazette

Starting Memorial Day weekend, Juicebox Cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. SUBMITTED PHOTO Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce representatives welcomed Juicebox Cafe with a ribbon cutting April 10. The fresh, unique juice bar and cafe is now open on Second Street in Rehoboth Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May 6 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May 5 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May 3 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May 3 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May 3 sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) May 3 sneakypete8 6
News Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12) May 3 sneakypete8 3
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC