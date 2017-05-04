Rehoboth Beach Rape Suspect Arrested

Rehoboth Beach Rape Suspect Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Troopers say Joshua D. Williams, 19 of Rehoboth Beach, is charged with for four counts of 4th Degree Rape stemming from alleged incidents that took place at his residence over the course of a weekend beginning March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... Sat Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Fri Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May 3 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May 3 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May 3 sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) May 3 sneakypete8 6
News Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12) May 3 sneakypete8 3
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC