Rehoboth Beach Rape Suspect Arrested
Troopers say Joshua D. Williams, 19 of Rehoboth Beach, is charged with for four counts of 4th Degree Rape stemming from alleged incidents that took place at his residence over the course of a weekend beginning March 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|Sat
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
|Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC