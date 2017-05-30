Rehoboth Beach Outfall Project Moving Forward

DOVER , Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin on Thursday gave approval to construction of an outfall that will discharge Rehoboth Beach's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, eliminating the largest remaining point source discharge into Delaware's inland bays. According to DNREC, before issuing the permits, the department evaluated the wastewater project put forward by the city to ensure that the remedy chosen by the city the ocean outfall met all legal, scientific and technical standards for bringing the city into compliance with its wastewater discharge.

