Public invited to Fenwick Island comp plan workshop

Every municipality in the state of Delaware is required to write a comprehensive plan, and Fenwick Island is now preparing its 10-year plan update. The public is being invited to a comprehensive plan workshop on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. They will be able to learn about the planning process, hear Fenwick's priorities for the next decade, view display board and maps, and ask questions and learn more.

