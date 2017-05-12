Possum Point Players Heat Up Summer M...

Possum Point Players Heat Up Summer Musical the Spitfire Grill

"Order up! Order up!" Things are definitely cooking at "The Spitfire Grill" as Possum Point Players prepare an early summer presentation of the humorous and touching musical. Production dates are June 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11; Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults; $22 for seniors and students.

