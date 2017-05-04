Police: Rehoboth Beach man wanted on rape charges
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a Rehoboth Beach man wanted on rape charges. Joshua D. Williams, 19, is wanted in connection to incidents that reportedly took place at his home during the weekend of March 31st to April 2nd, police said.
