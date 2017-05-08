Officials: Lewes fire damages five homes and causes $800K in damage
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says they investigated and found the cause of an early morning fire that damaged five town houses in the Canary Creek Development in Lewes on Monday. Around 1 a.m., on Carter Way, The Lewes Volunteer Fire Department assisted by Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Slaughter Beach, Indian River, and Georgetown Volunteer Fire Companies, along with Sussex County EMS responded to the blaze.
