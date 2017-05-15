New Transit Center Opens in Lewes

New Transit Center Opens in Lewes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The Lewes Transit Center had its ribbon cutting Friday morning. Located just south of the Five Points intersection, the center has 248 free parking spots, benches that double as solar-powered charging stations, bike racks, and electric car charging ports as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) 23 hr Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May 6 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May 5 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May 3 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May 3 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May 3 sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) May 3 sneakypete8 6
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Sussex County was issued at May 16 at 4:22PM EDT

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC