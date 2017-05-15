New Transit Center Opens in Lewes
The Lewes Transit Center had its ribbon cutting Friday morning. Located just south of the Five Points intersection, the center has 248 free parking spots, benches that double as solar-powered charging stations, bike racks, and electric car charging ports as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May 6
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May 5
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC