At a Wednesday event, Sam Calagione and Dogfish Head Brewery showed off their brand-new brewpub, a sprawling space celebrating the company's past, present and future. New Dogfish pub an homage to past, present, future At a Wednesday event, Sam Calagione and Dogfish Head Brewery showed off their brand-new brewpub, a sprawling space celebrating the company's past, present and future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.