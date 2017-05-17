Last call at Dogfish Head

Friday May 12 Read more: Cape Gazette

Patrons raise a toast to Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats in Rehoboth Beach May 7 as Dogfish Head hosted a last call for the old brewpub as the company prepares to move into a new facility next door. RYAN MAVITY PHOTOS Dogfish Head founders Mariah and Sam Calagione were the toast of the party as they reminisced about 22 years of history at the old brewpub.

