Last call at Dogfish Head
Patrons raise a toast to Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats in Rehoboth Beach May 7 as Dogfish Head hosted a last call for the old brewpub as the company prepares to move into a new facility next door. RYAN MAVITY PHOTOS Dogfish Head founders Mariah and Sam Calagione were the toast of the party as they reminisced about 22 years of history at the old brewpub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May 6
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May 5
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC