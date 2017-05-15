Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola P...

Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. She was 75, according to Nicola Pizza's secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Mon Flood recovery 25
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May 6 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May 5 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May 3 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May 3 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May 3 sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) May 3 sneakypete8 6
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Sussex County was issued at May 16 at 4:22PM EDT

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC