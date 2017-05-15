Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away
REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. She was 75, according to Nicola Pizza's secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Flood recovery
|25
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May 6
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May 5
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC